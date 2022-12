Poet Natalie Diaz is featured this morning on Talk At Ten. She is a Lannan Foundation fellow and will be reading at the Marfa Book Company on Saturday at 6 PM. Her work can be found at Copper Canyon Press, which published her first collection, When My Brother Was An Aztec (2012).

Diaz was recently featured on public media, while on a trip to her childhood home on the Fort Mojave Indian Reservation.