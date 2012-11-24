Allan McLain & Melinda Beeman

Goat farmer Allan McClain and cheese-maker Malinda Beeman, who live in the Antelope Hills east of Marfa, talk about their dairy operations, known as Marfa Maid. The duo began a Kickstarter campaign to raise funds to purchase a commercial pasteurizer and a milking machine for their "little dairy on the prairie."

Earlier this year, KRTS Australian correspondent Sam Griffin visited the goat farm in September and filed this report. And in 2011, the Barefoot Workshops featured Allan & Melinda in a documentary, created by film students Kari Branch, Russell Walker, and Ashley McCue.