The National Day of Listening is a new national holiday started by StoryCorps in 2008. On the day after Thanksgiving, StoryCorps asks everyone to take a few minutes to record an interview with a loved one.

Today on Talk At Ten, KRTS speaks with the StoryCorps founder, David Isay.

You can participate in the National Day of Listening. Make use of recording equipment that is readily available to you, such as computers, iPhones, and tape recorders, along with StoryCorps’ Do-It-Yourself Instruction Guide.