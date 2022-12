Alpine’s 19th annual Artwalk is this weekend, November 16 and 17. Today's guest is Artwalk's featured artist, Alpine resident Teresa Elliott. Elliott is best known for her oil paintings of longhorns. Activities include open shows at 25 galleries across Alpine, the Austin Bike Zoo’s Human-Powered Puppetry Parade, musical performances by several bands, including Beto y los Fairlanes, and more. More information and a complete schedule are available here.