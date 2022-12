Today on Talk At Ten we speak to Burt Compton about the Open House at the Marfa Airport on Saturday (November 17), featuring free airplane rides. Four experienced pilots will take area residents into the skies; sign-up begins at 9:30 AM.

At 11 AM, Oscar & Melba Travland will be inducted into the Presidio County Aviation Hall of Fame. A food stand benefits the Marfa Studio of the Arts.