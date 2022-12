On today's program, Lannan writer-in-residence Mona Simpson discusses her recent novel My Hollywood. The novel tells the story of Claire and Lola, a new mother and her Filipina nanny, whose lives entwine amidst the glitter of Los Angeles—kept shiny by its immigrant laborers. Simpson reads at the Marfa Book Company this Saturday, November 17, at 6 PM at the Marfa Book Company.