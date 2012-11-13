Karole Armitage, Doug Fitch and Corey Dargel

Today we're joined by the team behind Fables on Global Warming, presented by the Chinati Foundation. Our guests are Fables's Director/Choreographer Karole Armitage, Visual Director Doug Fitch, and Composer/Lyricist Corey Dargel. Fables on Global Warming is a ‘performance art musical’ about sustainability, based on traditional animal fables from around the globe. This free performance is Sunday, November 18 at 7 PM at the Crowley Theatre in downtown Marfa. The performance is designed for audiences of all ages, and entwines dance, song, and visual puns with Asian theatrical traditions.