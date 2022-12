Filmmakers Cory Van Dyke and Jennie Lyn Hamilton, and lead actor Johnny Sneed, join us on Talk at Ten to talk about their film Far Marfa, which was shot in Marfa in 2010. The feature film premiered at the Lone Star Film Festival last weekend in Fort Worth. Cory, Jennie Lyn, and Johnny look back at the film's creation. Listeners can also check an interactive map of filming locations around town.