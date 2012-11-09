Today on Talk at Ten we're joined by Austin-based musician, actor, and producer Jesse Dayton. He'll talk about his music career, new album of Kinky Friedman covers, and recent work in film. Jesse Dayton brings his honky-tonk and Lone Star blues to Alpine for Artwalk 2012. Jesse and his band perform on Friday, November 16 at 10 PM. More information about musical performances at Artwalk are available on their website. KRTS listeners may remember Dayton from his role as "Musician Kinky" in the Fall 2011 Marfa performance of the play Becoming Kinky.