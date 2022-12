Today on Talk at Ten, our guest is Howard Garrett, aka "The Dirt Doctor." He's a landscape architect, radio host, organic gardener, and other of several gardening guides. In this episode, he'll give West Texans tips for Fall gardening, and talk about his latest book, Texas Gardening the Natural Way – the Complete Handbook. The book covers Texas's native and adapted plants, preventing and controlling local insects and diseases, and garden planting and maintenance instructions.