Christine Shearer

Published November 8, 2012 at 11:27 PM CST
Christine Shearer is a Lannan Foundation writer in residence. Shearer joins KRTS to discuss her award-winning first book, Kivalina: A Climate Change Story. The book looks at the Native Village of Kivalina vs. ExxonMobil et al. lawsuit. She is also a freelance journalist and researcher, and her writing has appeared in academic and media publications including National GeographicGrist, and Climatic Change. Shearer reads this Saturday, November 10, at 6 PM at the Marfa Book Company.

