west-texas-talk-2
West Texas Talk

Sul Ross Theater Performs Xanadu

By Marfa Public Radio
Published November 8, 2012 at 6:29 PM CST
 On Talk at Ten today, join KRTS for a preview of the Sul Ross Theatre Department's production of   “Xanadu,” a Broadway musical that spoofs the 1980s movie of the same name. Director Dona Roman joins us, along with student actors Laura Ashley Anderson and Michael Lopez. The show opens this Friday, and performances are November 9-11 and 16-18. Performances begin at 8:15 p.m. Friday-Saturday, at at 2 PM on Sundays, Nov. 11 and 18 in the Studio Theatre, Francois Fine Arts Building. More information and tickets are available on the Sul Ross Theatre website

 

Marfa Public Radio
