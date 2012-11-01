© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
West Texas Talk

Ricardo Maestas & Brian McCall

By Marfa Public Radio
Published November 1, 2012 at 12:24 PM CDT
tlk_wintemute_hamilton_mccall_maestas_cunningham
From left, Mike Wintemute, Reeve Hamilton, Brian McCall, Ricard Maestas, Sean Cunningham.

There has been a community discussion in Alpine about declining enrollment figures at Sul Ross State University.

Ricardo Maestas, the President of Sul Ross, and Brian McCall, the Chancellor of the State University System, visited the KRTS Studios to discuss the future of Sul Ross.

Maestas & McCall were joined at KRTS by Mike Wintemute, Associate Vice Chancellor for Governmental Relations, and Sean Cunningham, Vice Chancellor for Governmental Relations.

Reeve Hamilton, education reporter for the Texas Tribune, hosted this episode.

Click to listen to the KRTS News Report on the issue.

On November 10, Hamilton filed this story for the The New York Times / Texas Tribune.

Latest Episodes: