Ricardo Maestas & Brian McCall

There has been a community discussion in Alpine about declining enrollment figures at Sul Ross State University.

Ricardo Maestas, the President of Sul Ross, and Brian McCall, the Chancellor of the State University System, visited the KRTS Studios to discuss the future of Sul Ross.

Maestas & McCall were joined at KRTS by Mike Wintemute, Associate Vice Chancellor for Governmental Relations, and Sean Cunningham, Vice Chancellor for Governmental Relations.

Reeve Hamilton, education reporter for the Texas Tribune, hosted this episode.

On November 10, Hamilton filed this story for the The New York Times / Texas Tribune.