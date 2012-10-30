Author Joe Nick Patoski joins us at 2:30 PM for an interview about his new book, The Dallas Cowboys. He is reading this evening at Front Street Books in Alpine. The book is subtitled "The Outrageous History of the Biggest, Loudest, Most Hated, Best Loved Football Team in America." Patoski's previous books included biographies of musicians Willie Nelson, Selena, and Stevie Ray Vaughan, as well works about the Texas landscape.

Patoski is also a KRTS DJ for the General Store on KRTS, the first Saturday night of the month, with the "Texas Music Hour of Power." You can hear the program this Saturday (November 3) at 7 PM.