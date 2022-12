This morning we talk with Alpine's Tom Mangrem about his run for Brewster County Commissioner, Precinct 1.

Early voting has begun, and in Brewster County, voters can cast their ballots in Alpine at the Brewster County Tax Office, 107 West Avenue E (the old post office building,) weekdays from 9 am to 5 pm. The Brewster County office will be open until 7 pm on Thursday, November 1, and Friday, November 2.