West Texas Talk

Joe Cabezuela, Jose Grajeda, Bertha Zubiate, and Ann Marie Nafziger

Published October 24, 2012 at 8:11 PM CDT
This Sunday, October 28, the public is invited to a special Dia de los Muertos celebration and educational workshop at the Chinati Foundation. The event is co-hosted by Blackwell School Alliance and the Chinati Foundation. Joe CabezuelaJose Grajeda, Bertha Zubiate, and Ann Marie Nafziger  join us on Talk at Ten this morning to preview the festivities. The celebration will begin at noon with a community potluck meal, followed by a hands-on workshop at 1 PM. All activities will be in the Arena, located on the old Ft. DA Russell grounds. More information is available on the Chinati website.

 

