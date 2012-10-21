John Davis & Jennifer Jordan

John Davis and Jennifer Jordan join us on Talk at Ten to give listeners a preview of this year’s Artwalk festival, which runs November 16 and 17 in Alpine.

This is the 19th annual arrival of Artwalk. Activities include open shows at 25 galleries across Alpine, and the Austin Bike Zoo’s Human-Powered Puppetry Parade. There will be musical performances by Austin's Beto y los Fairlanes, and local musicians. The 2012 featured artist is Alpine resident Teresa Elliott, who is known for her oil paintings of longhorns.

A recent radio interview about Artwalk is here. Official information and a complete schedule for the festival is here.