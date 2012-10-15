© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
West Texas Talk

Terry Bishop, Karen Chapman, and Chris Hillen

Published October 15, 2012 at 4:05 AM CDT
On Today's show, we speak with Terry Bishop, Karen Chapman, and Chris Hillen of the   La Junta Heritage Center.  With 72 acres at the confluence of the Rio Grande and Rio Conchos, La Junta seeks to restore on-site adobe structures with the intention of creating an education center which will host school groups, workshops, and anyone with an interest in connecting people with the land, the rivers, and the culture of the region. They're hosting a fall gathering October 18th through 21st at the La Junta site on the Rio Grande near Presidio. Volunteers will help with projects during the day and will be provided with free food and camping in the evenings. More information is available at their website.

