Sul Ross Theater Professor Greg Schwab & theater student Missy Embrey provide a preview to Sul Ross’s next Theater presentation, “Rough Crossing" by Tom Stoppard. The play opens this Friday, October 12, and runs for two weekends. Show times are 8:15 PM on Fridays and Saturdays, and 2 PM on Sundays, at the Studio Theater of the Francois Fine Arts Building. For ticket information, visit their website.