Radio journalist Lorne Matalon joins us on Talk at Ten today to discuss his interesting reporting career, and his current reporting project with Marfa Public Radio. Matalon began reporting from Mexico and Latin America for “The World”–co-produced by the BBC World Service, WGBH, Boston and Public Radio Int’l– starting in November 2007. Based in Mexico City for nearly three years, he now divides his time between Boston, Mexico and other Latin American nations, most recently Guatemala and Panama. He has covered the Mexican government’s battle against that nation’s drug cartels, including experience as an embedded reporter with the Mexican armed forces. This month, Lorne will be producing a series on our region for Marfa Public Radio.