© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
MARFA-clouds-bg.svg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support news and music in West Texas with a year-end gift.
west-texas-talk-2
West Texas Talk

Lorne Matalon

By Marfa Public Radio
Published October 8, 2012 at 9:43 AM CDT
lorne
Lorne Matalon.

Radio journalist Lorne Matalon joins us on Talk at Ten today to discuss his interesting reporting career, and his current reporting project with Marfa Public Radio. Matalon began reporting from Mexico and Latin America for “The World”–co-produced by the BBC World Service, WGBH, Boston and Public Radio Int’l– starting in November 2007. Based in Mexico City for nearly three years, he now divides his time between Boston, Mexico and other Latin American nations, most recently Guatemala and Panama. He has covered the Mexican government’s battle against that nation’s drug cartels,  including experience as  an embedded reporter with the Mexican armed forces. This month, Lorne will be producing a series on our region for Marfa Public Radio.

West Texas Talk
Marfa Public Radio
Marfa Public Radio
See stories by Marfa Public Radio
Latest Episodes: