Our guest Lee Fields has been making soul and funk music since the late ’60s. During his 43 year career, the prolific Fields has released numerous songs on over 12 record labels, and performed with the likes of Kool and the Gang, Sammy Gordon and the Hip-Huggers, O.V Wright, and more. Ballroom Marfa presents a special concert with Lee Fields & The Expressions this evening, (Friday Oct 10) at the Capri in Marfa. Doors open at 7:30 PM, and the show begins at 8 PM. More information and tickets are available at Ballroom Marfa's website. Austin's Black Joe Lewis and the Honeybears open the show.