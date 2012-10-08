© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
MARFA-clouds-bg.svg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support news and music in West Texas with a year-end gift.
west-texas-talk-2
West Texas Talk

Lee Fields

By Marfa Public Radio
Published October 8, 2012 at 10:45 PM CDT
lee-fields

Our guest Lee Fields has been making soul and funk music since the late ’60s.  During his 43 year career, the prolific Fields has released numerous songs on over 12 record labels, and performed with the likes of Kool and the Gang, Sammy Gordon and the Hip-Huggers, O.V Wright, and more. Ballroom Marfa presents a special concert with Lee Fields & The Expressions this evening, (Friday Oct 10) at the Capri in Marfa. Doors open at 7:30 PM, and the show begins at 8 PM. More information and tickets are available at Ballroom Marfa's website. Austin's Black Joe Lewis and the Honeybears open the show.

West Texas Talk
Marfa Public Radio
Marfa Public Radio
See stories by Marfa Public Radio
Latest Episodes: