Today's guests are Dr. James Kettlewell, Professor Emeritus of Skidmore College, and art collector Clint Weber. They'll discuss this week's opening of the Weber Furlong retrospective at Buliding 98 in Marfa. Wilhelmina Weber Furlong is known as the first American woman modernist, who’s work brought to life qualities often ignored by many other early American modernists. The retrospective is sponsored by the International Women’s Foundation.