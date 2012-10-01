© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
west-texas-talk-2
West Texas Talk

Poncho Nevarez

By Marfa Public Radio
Published October 1, 2012 at 2:45 PM CDT
poncho
Poncho Nevarez

Candidate Poncho Nevarez discusses his run for District 74 State Representative, the seat currently held by Pete Gallego. Nevarez, a Democrat, will face off against Republican Thomas C. Kincaid in November.

Texas House District 74 includes Brewster, Culberson, Edwards, Hudspeth, Jeff Davis, Loving, Pecos, Presidio, Reeves, Terrell, Uvalde, Val Verde, and Ward counties. This is the largest House district in Texas in area and the largest U.S.-Mexico border district in the nation. It stretches nearly 39,000 square miles and encompasses more than half of the Texas-Mexico border.

