Singer-songwriter Dana Falconberry arrives in Marfa for her Talk At Ten radio interview. She is performing at the El Cosmico annual festival, the Trans-Pecos Gathering of Music + Love.

The Midwestern native, now living in Austin TX, released the album Though I Didn't Call It Came earlier this year on Crossbill Records. Her song "Crooked River" was recently featured on NPR. The album, recorded in East Austin in an church made into a recording studio, was described by Pop Matters as "quietly epic and ripe with wonder."

Next month, Antenna Farm Records releases Leelanau, Falconberry's third full-length album. The video for the song "Lake Charlevoix" came out last month.