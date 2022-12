Musician and record producer Bobby Patterson of Dallas drops in on the morning morning interview in the KRTS Studios. Patterson is performing at the El Cosmico festival this weekend in Marfa TX.

Patterson produced albums for artists such as Little Johnny Taylor, The Montclairs, Roscoe Robinson, Tommie Young, and Fontella Bass. He appeared with the Mustangs; worked on the Abnak and Jetstar labels; and co-wrote a song with Albert King.