Margaret O'Donnell and Tex Harrison of the Food Pantry of Jeff Davis County join us on Talk at Ten this morning. They'll discuss the pantry's mission and upcoming fundraiser: Wheels for Meals. Wheels for Meals is an 88-mile charity bicycle ride from Fort Davis to Valentine, benefiting the Food Pantry of Jeff Davis County. The pantry provides supplemental food for about 20% of the families in Jeff Davis County.