Brownout, the Latin funk band from Austin, will be previewing their performance in Marfa at El Cosmico on Talk At Ten at the KRTS Studios. Their latest album, Oozy, was discussed on NPR this summer.

The band includes members from the popular and critically-acclaimed ensemble, Grupo Fantasma. Adrian Quesada represented Brownout on Marfa Public Radio.

Brownout was previously featured on Marfa Public Radio in April 2012.