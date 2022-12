The latest resident writer at the Lannan Foundation is poet Gabrielle Calvocoressi, who is reading on Saturday, September 22 at the Marfa Book Company at 6 PM.

Her collections, The Last Time I Saw Amelia Earhart (2005) and Apocalyptic Swing (2009) were critical successes. She teaches at California College of Arts in San Francisco and at Warren Wilson College, near Asheville, North Carolina.