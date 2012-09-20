Today at 10 AM we speak with Shelton Williams, the author of Washed In The Blood about the infamous 1961 "Kiss and Kill" murder of teenager BettyWilliams, the author's cousin. The author interweaves his own family history, the story of Betty's killer-friend Mack, and the court hearing led by lawyer Warren Burnett, as well as taking a closer look at the Permian Basin in the 1950s and early '60s.

Williams will be appearing at the Books in the Basin festival at the Ector County Library in Odessa on Saturday, October 6.