This week, Marfa Public Radio speaks with several authors taking part in the Books in the Basin literary festival. Books in the Basin is Saturday, October 6th at the Ector County Public Library in downtown Odessa.

Today on Talk at Ten we're joined by festival organizer Randy Ham, Vice President of the Friends of the Ector County Library and the event coordinator for One Book Odessa. Books in the Basin is free and open to the public, and runs from 11 AM to 4 PM.