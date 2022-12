Today's guest is Karen Valby, a Senior Writer for Entertainment Weekly. She joins us on Talk at Ten to discuss her new book Welcome to Utopia: Notes from a Small Town. The book chronicles the lives four residents of Utopia, Texas, a tiny town in the Texas Hill Country. Valby will be participating in the Books in the Basin literary festival on Saturday, October 6th. The festival runs from 11 AM to 4 PM at the Ector County Library in downtown Odessa.