Journalist Ellen Sweets, joins us to discuss her new book, Stirring It Up With Molly Ivins: A Memoir with Recipes. A longtime friend of Ivins's, Sweet's book recalls the many meals she shared with Molly. Sweets will be participating in the Books in the Basin literary festival on Saturday, October 6th. The festival runs from 11 AM to 4 PM at the Ector County Library in downtown Odessa.