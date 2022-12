Constitution Day is observed on Monday (September 17), because it is the day the U.S. Constitution was signed, in 1787. Long known as Citizenship Day, in 2004 Senator Robert Byrd helped to make September 17 a day of federal observance.

Ray Kessler, professor at Sul Ross State University in Alpine, will visit the Kay Burnett Studios in Marfa to discuss American citizenship and the U.S. Constitution.