West Texas Talk

Keri Artz Blackman and John Davis

By Marfa Public Radio
Published September 16, 2012 at 9:14 PM CDT
Keri Artzt and John T. Davis, September 17, 2012.

Alpine's 19th annual Artwalk is just around the corner. Organizer Keri Artz Blackman joins us on Talk at Ten to give listeners a preview of this year's festival, which runs November 16 and 17. Activities include open shows at 25 galleries across Alpine, the popular Art Car displays and parade, Austin Bike Zoo's Human-Powered Puppetry Parade, musical performances by several bands, including Beto y los Fairlanes, and more. Artz will also discuss this year's featured artist, Alpine resident Teresa Elliott. Elliott is best known for her oil paintings of longhorns. More information and a complete schedule are available here.

“Mystic Outback” by featured artist Teresa Elliott

