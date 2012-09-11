© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
West Texas Talk

Michelle Selk

By Marfa Public Radio
Published September 11, 2012 at 1:53 PM CDT
Sul Ross Lobos

On Friday and Saturday, September 14-15, the Fine Arts and Communication Department of Sul Ross State University is hosting a "micro cinema" event to commemorate Pueblo Unido IV.

Michelle Selk joins us on Talk at Ten to discuss the event. This year’s theme is “La Familia”—a two-night festival celebrating Latin American heritage through film. Both evenings of film begin at 7:30 PM and are hosted at the Studio Theatre at Sul Ross.

Among the films featured are Mariposa, Jai, I Am A Virgin For Sure, Un Buen Hijo, La Ciudad, and A Better Life.

Latest Episodes: