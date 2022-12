Brian LeBarton joins us to talk about SYNTH CLASS. Watch the class preview here. More information about SYNTH CLASS can be found at here. LeBarton has worked with many of today’s most talented songwriters and musicians, including Beck, Feist, Cat Power, Jamie Lidell, and Charlotte Gainsbourg. He has also composed music for a number of films. He splits his time between touring; recording; and living in Los Angeles and Marfa.