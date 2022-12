Each year, The Friends of Jeff Davis County Library host A Midsummer Night’s Dream garden party. Cyndee Barnes & Elaine Harmon join us to discuss this year’s event, taking place this Sunday (September 9) from 3 to 6 PM at the Hotel Limpia Garden in Fort Davis. The event opens with The Ruckus an original short play performed by The Fort Davis High School Players, followed by scenes from Shakespeare’s Merchant of Venice performed by The Sul Ross Theatrical Society.