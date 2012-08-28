© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
West Texas Talk

Rebecca Solnit

By Marfa Public Radio
Published August 28, 2012 at 10:45 AM CDT
Rebecca Solnit, from the author's website.

Rebecca Solnit is appearing in Marfa as part of the Marfa Dialogues, hosted by Ballroom Marfa. She speaks to the radio audience today on the local interview program, Talk At Ten.

The San Francisco-based author will be moderating a panel Discussion: Art and Environmental Activism on Saturday, September 1, at 1 PM, at the Crowley Theater. She will also be reading at the Marfa Book Company on Sunday, September 2, at 1 PM.

Solnit is the author of thirteen books about art, landscape, ecology, and politics, including Infinite City: A San Francisco Atlas, a book with 22 maps and about 30 collaborators, A Paradise Built in Hell: The Extraordinary Communities that Arise in Disaster, and A Field Guide to Getting Lost. She is a contributing editor to Harper’s.

