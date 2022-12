On Talk at Ten this morning, we'll speak with Mary Louise Lopez, Genevieve Bassham, & Rosalinda Crase about Latino and child hunger in the Big Bend Region. All three women work to end hunger in our area. Lopez works with theWest Texas Food Bank in Alpine, Bassham has organized the food pantry in Marfa for over 10 years, and Crase works with The Food Pantry of Alpine.