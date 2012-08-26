© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
West Texas Talk

Kaki Aufdengarten-Scott and Joe Williams

By Marfa Public Radio
Published August 26, 2012 at 1:44 PM CDT
The Marfa Lights Festival is this Labor Day Weekend, August 31 - September 2, on the Presidio County Courthouse lawn.  The festival will begins at 5:30 PM on Friday August 31 with a parade up Highland Ave, ending with a Marfa Shorthorn Pep Rally.  Live entertainment will follow and food and craft vendors booths will be open all weekend. Kaki Aufdengarten-Scott, Director of The Marfa Chamber of Commerce, joins us on Talk at Ten today to preview this year's festival.

