Hamilton Fish and Fairfax Dorn
Hamilton Fish, publisher of The Washington Spectator, and Fairfax Dorn, Executive Director of Ballroom Marfa, join us to talk about the Marfa Dialogues. The Marfa Dialogues is a three-day symposium (August 31 - September 2) that includes conversations around climate change and sustainability with artists, performers, writers, scientists and entrepreneurs. A complete schedule is available at Ballroom Marfa's website, and the dialogues can be heard live on Marfa Public Radio all weekend.