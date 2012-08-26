© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
West Texas Talk

Hamilton Fish and Fairfax Dorn

By Marfa Public Radio
Published August 26, 2012 at 7:39 PM CDT
Hamilton Fish, publisher of The Washington Spectator, and Fairfax Dorn, Executive Director of Ballroom Marfa, join us to talk about the Marfa Dialogues.  The Marfa Dialogues is a three-day symposium (August 31 - September 2) that includes conversations around climate change and sustainability with artists, performers, writers, scientists and entrepreneurs. A complete schedule is available at Ballroom Marfa's website, and the dialogues can be heard live on Marfa Public Radio all weekend.

