Local painter Ann Marie Nafziger joins us to discuss her new show, Wilderness. The paintings featured in Wilderness are a culmination of work that Nafziger began in February, 2011 during a residency in a remote area of the Cascade Mountain Range near the Deschutes National Forest in central Oregon. The opening is this evening (Friday, August 24) from 6 - 8:00 PM at the Marfa Book Company, and the show will be on display through September 23.