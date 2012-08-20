© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
West Texas Talk

Marfa 4-H

By Marfa Public Radio
Published August 20, 2012 at 11:24 AM CDT
Symbol of 4-H

The Presidio County 4-H Club's annual kickoff is on Saturday, August 25 from 10 am to 2pm at the Presidio County courthouse lawn in Marfa. There are programs for children from 5 to 18. Today's guests are 4-H leaders Jesse Lea Schneider and Patricia Cordero, along with Michaela Serrano, this year's 4-H club president. We'll discuss the kickoff and plans for this year's programs. 4-H is a community of young people who are learning leadership, citizenship and life skills. 4-H is about having fun, learning, exploring, discovering, making new friends, develop new skills, become leaders and help shape their communities.

