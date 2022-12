Sam Griffin & Wendy Lynn Wright come to the Kay Burnett Studios to discuss The 24-Hour Plays, from Marfa Live Arts.

The 24-Hour Plays is what the name represents: a theatrical production conceived, written, rehearsed, produced, acted, and directed within a 24-hour day. The plays will be presented at 8 PM on Saturday (August 18) at the Crowley Theater in Marfa.

These productions are put on by local amateurs, selected the night before the production.