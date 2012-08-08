The 12th annual Big Bend Ranch Rodeo takes place this Thursday, Friday and Saturday, August 10 – 11. Monty Kimball joins us on Talk at Ten to preview this year's competition. The Big Bend Ranch Rodeo provides an opportunity for working cowboys to show real cowboy skills and at the same time celebrate our ranching heritage and create exposure for a unique American lifestyle. The Big Bend Ranch Rodeo weekend's events include:



Thursday, August 9th

* 9:00am S.H.O.T. (Stock Horse of Texas) Clinic at the S.A.L.E. Arena at Sul Ross State University

Friday, August 10th

* 8:00am Cutting competition at the O6 Flats arena

* 12:00pm S.H.O.T. competition at the arena

* 7:00pm WRCA Rodeo Performance at the S.A.L.E. arena

* 9:00pm Dance at the Lobo Bar

Saturday, August 11th

* 9:00am RHAA Competition at the S.A.L.E. arena

* 10:00am 17-and-under working cow horse event

* 7:00pm WRCA Rodeo Performance at the S.A.L.E. arena

* 9:00pm Dance at the Lobo Bar

The complete schedule of this weekends events is on their website.