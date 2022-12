Austin, Texas based singer/songwriter Chase Gassaway stops by the station to talk about the short film "Take Two" which he scored and plays some of his songs live in studio. Chase is a full time musician, and has worked with Canaries In The Coal Mine, Nathan Hubble, and a Motown cover band called MatchMaker Band.

Chase, studied at Hardin-Simmons University in Abilene, is in the area for the Bloys Camp Meeting.