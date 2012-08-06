Sculptor Patrick Dougherty on The Spark

Today hear a conversation with sculptor Patrick Dougherty. Dougherty uses tree saplings as construction material. Over the last thirty years, he has built over 230 sapling sculptures, and in the process became at internationally acclaimed artist. The Spark is an monthly series on Talk at Ten, hosted by Tift Merritt. Tift Merritt is a Grammy nominated song writer who moonlights as a radio host. She says she "loves having long conversations with the people who amaze her." Find about more about Tift and her interviews on her website.