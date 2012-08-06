You've no doubt heard on the airwaves that the next class of Leadership Big Bend is forming. But what exactly is the program? Kathy Bork joins us on Talk at Ten today to explain and explore the program. Leadership Big Bend promotes leaders for the Big Bend area for the present and the future. It identifies people who want to be involved in the economic and community development of this area and further develop personal skills. Each year, Leadership Big Bend classes learn about the challenges and possibilities in this area, and are involved in sessions on local business, education, social services, and more. Interested? Registration information is available here.