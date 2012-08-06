Cat Cox and Nalu Gruschkus

Cat Cox of Marfa Roller Derby skated over to KRTS to tell listeners about the derby's free summer Roller Skate Camp for kids. She's joined on the air by 9-year-old skater Nalu Gruschkus, who is attending the camp. Roller Skate Camp's goal is to introduce girls and boys to this healthy and fun activity. The camp runs from August 15-17 and 22-24 from 10 AM to noon at the MAC building in Marfa. For more information, or to donate skates to a local child, visit their website.