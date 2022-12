Lannan writer in residence Alan Heathcock reads from his work on Talk at Ten this morning. Heathcock is an award-winning writer, and his fiction has been published in many of America’s top magazines and journals, including Zoetrope: All-Story, Kenyon Review,VQR, Five Chapters, Storyville, and The Harvard Review. Heathcock will read at the Marfa Book Company on Saturday, August 11 at 6 PM.